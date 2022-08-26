Charles Gordon Market upgrade will involve input of vendors – McKenzie

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie says that while work on the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay, St James, is badly needed, nothing will be done without the input of vendors.

McKenzie, who toured the facility on Thursday, where he met with vendors, said he is also cognisant that the market is underutilised and that its poor state can be attributed to vendors wanting to sell on the streets.

“We had a meeting with the vendors, the [police, the national solid waste management authority, vendors, and representatives from the local municipality],” McKenzie said.

“The market has been underutilised in terms of the space [occupied by vendors], and the maintenance in certain areas of the market has been lacking. There is no denying that there are problems at [this facility]. I came here a little over a year ago where we provided some funds to carry out some work on the 'gun court' side of the market,” he added.

The local government noted that all the estimates for the repairs to the market have been completed and that he would be spending “the day” with vendors and representatives from the St James municipality to discuss the way forward.

He said that as it relates to the cleaning-up exercise currently taking place in Montego Bay, where street vending is considered a major source of the problem, a temporary location will be identified to house the vendors while the Charles Gordon Market is being repaired.

“It will be done on a phase-by-phase basis where the vendors have a major role to play. They have admitted that there are things they can do better… and that they are willing to work with us to get the market [in a wonderful condition],” he said.

McKenzie pointed out that “in the first phase”, the repairs will focus on the main market, the demolition and rebuilding of stalls and an extensive public sanitation facility.

He further noted that of the 39 markets across the island, 80 per cent are in full use and that the Government is fully committed to addressing the situation with vendors and their ability to operate in a clean and workable environment.

