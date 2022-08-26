DPP Paula Llewellyn mourns father's passing

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn is mourning the passing of her father.

Clinton Llewellyn, otherwise called 'Mr Llew' and 'Custos', died yesterday after a brief illness at age 98 at his home in St Andrew.

The DPP said today that her father, a retired realtor, was indomitable to the end.

She said he played the innings of his life laced with courage, personality, and fearlessness.

“He believed in the primacy of work ethics and believed you should not get anything unless you worked for it,” Llewellyn said.

She described her father as a flamboyant, feisty person who had a very colourful character and was one who was never intimidated by anybody.

She further said he believed his children should embrace good work ethics and integrity and must be able to speak truth to power.

He had a great sense of humour, she added.

Mr Llewellyn loved politics and believed in being engaged in the affairs of the country.

It was his belief that once one had the right to vote, then one should exercise the franchise.

“He was a grandfather resource in respect of colourful anecdotes and the history of both political parties,” the DPP disclosed.

Miss Llewellyn said her father started out as a farm worker and based on his ambition and determination, he became a very successful real estate agent.

Mr Llewellyn's wife, Mavis, a prominent nurse, predeceased him several years ago.

In paying tribute to her parents, Llewellyn said she is grateful that they passed on work ethics, integrity, mental toughness and humility to their children.

- Barbara Gayle

