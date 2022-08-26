St Mary farmer stabbed to death
A 36-year-old St Mary farmer was stabbed to death during an alleged dispute with another man on Thursday.
The police say a suspect has been arrested.
The deceased, who was also a shopkeeper, has been identified as Oral Oral 'Ziggy' Murphy from Fontabelle, Oracabessa.
The police say about 1:30 p.m., Murphy was in his community when an argument developed between him and a man.
Murphy was stabbed.
The police were summoned and Murphy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A police statement did not provide any details on what may have triggered the dispute.
