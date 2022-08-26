Fri | Aug 26, 2022

St Mary farmer stabbed to death

Published:Friday | August 26, 2022 | 7:09 AM
A 36-year-old St Mary farmer was stabbed to death during an alleged dispute with another man on Thursday. 

The police say a suspect has been arrested. 

The deceased, who was also a shopkeeper, has been identified as Oral Oral 'Ziggy' Murphy from Fontabelle, Oracabessa. 

The police say about 1:30 p.m., Murphy was in his community when an argument developed between him and a man.

Murphy was stabbed. 

The police were summoned and Murphy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

A police statement did not provide any details on what may have triggered the dispute. 

