St Mary farmer stabbed to death

A 36-year-old St Mary farmer was stabbed to death during an alleged dispute with another man on Thursday.

The police say a suspect has been arrested.

The deceased, who was also a shopkeeper, has been identified as Oral Oral 'Ziggy' Murphy from Fontabelle, Oracabessa.

The police say about 1:30 p.m., Murphy was in his community when an argument developed between him and a man.

Murphy was stabbed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and Murphy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police statement did not provide any details on what may have triggered the dispute.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.