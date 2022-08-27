New Westmoreland system to improve water supply to 9,000 residents

MINISTER WITHOUT portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), Senator Matthew Samuda, says approximately 9,000 people will receive improved water security from a National Water Commission project that will target the Non Pariel, Retirement, and Orange Hill region in Westmoreland.

“This approximately $475-million project sees the major communities of Mount Airy, Good Hope, Orange Hill, Retirement, Brighton, Hog Haven, and Whitehall benefiting from a system that is designed to serve up to 9,000 persons,” said Samuda on Thursday during the official commissioning ceremony for the water project.

The improved system has the capacity to handle 500,000 gallons per day (2.25 million litres), and is outfitted with two pumping stations, two storage reservoirs, and transmission and distribution pipelines.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were the member of parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson; mayor of Savanna-la-mar and councillor for the Negril Division, Bertel Moore; NWC’s regional manager for Westmoreland and Hanover, Jeffrey Smith; and other senior representatives from the NWC and MEGJC.

“The Non Pariel Water Project illustrates what a unified administration along with the citizens of Jamaica can accomplish. This new system was completed by the Rural Water Supply [which] was instrumental in the design and implementation, and the National Water Commission operates and maintains the system with the help of the team at the Water Resources Authority,” Samuda explained.

He said the new water system forms part of the Government’s mandate to ensure that citizens have access to potable and reliable water and is one of several projects commissioned in the past few months aimed at achieving this objective.

