Francois St Juste hailed as trailblazer

Veteran broadcaster Francois St Juste is being hailed by Jamaicans all over as the giant with the golden voice.

There have been widespread expressions of sadness after news came this morning that St Juste has passed away.

He was battling an illness and died at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Here are tributes to St Juste:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Many Jamaicans, including myself, were deeply saddened this morning following news of the passing of the much loved and admired radio and media personality, Francois St Juste. Francois brightened every space he occupied and was very easy to love.

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding

JA is saddened by the passing of veteran broadcaster & radio personality Francois St Juste. I always enjoyed listening to Francois on Fame FM, with the humour & joy he brought to the airwaves. He made an indelible mark on JA’s media & we give thanks for his life. Walk Good!

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange

Francois St Juste certainly made his name in radio broadcasting in Jamaica becoming a household name among radio listeners across the island. We recall the early days of FM radio in Jamaica when Francois was among the announcers that put FAME FM on the map. Not only did he perform his routine duties, but he was also responsible for training others. Francois' versality was further demonstrated later on in his role in management. A booming voice from an expert presenter behind the microphone has been silenced but the echoes in our memories will last for a long time.

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green

Such an absolutely amazing human being. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest In Peace Francois St. Juste.

Mutil-media personality, Dr Terri-Karelle Reid

“Good mooooooooooooooooorrrrrrrrrniiinnnggggggggggg JAMAICAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!” Sleep well Francois St Juste! There is none like you!

Broadcaster Fae A. Ellington

@Paulaanneja This could have been the most difficult morning of your life...if not the most trying of your professional life, while being live, on air. You were professional, and human. I wish you and the RJR family comfort. For #FrancoisStJuste 'That's a Wrap.' @RadioJamaicaFM

Activist and Academic Carla Moore

As a media practitioner, Francois was an aspiration. Someone with the talent, creativity and staying power to remain at the top of his game for years. His passing will reverberate, through Jamaica & the world because his reach is immeasurable. RIP Sir St Juste. Walk Good.

