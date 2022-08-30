US Coast Guard repatriates illegal Cuban migrants

MIAMI, CMC – The United States Coast Guard said it is committed to stopping illegal ventures, preventing unsafe voyages at sea, as it repatriated 30 illegal migrants to Cuba following several interdictions off Florida's southern coast.

The Coast Guard said, last Thursday two makeshift vessels were stopped about 52 miles south of Marathon, Florida and one day later, a fishing vessel was also stopped about 32 miles south of Big Pine Key, Florida.

The Coast Guard said a rustic vessel was also stopped on Friday, about 64 miles south of Sugarloaf Key, Florida.

“Coast Guard and our partners are committed to stopping illegal ventures, preventing unsafe voyages at sea and enforcing US immigration laws and regulations,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, Coast Guard District Seven.

“Those rescued or stopped at sea will be repatriated back to their country of origin,” he added.

Since October 1, 2021, the US Coast Guard said its crews have interdicted 4,822 Cuban migrants.

