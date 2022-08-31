10,000 JPS customers affected by power outages

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it's working to restore power by midday to most of the approximately 10,000 customers who were affected by this morning's outages.

The company says the outages were caused by the inclement weather.

The parishes most affected are Clarendon, St. Catherine, St. Ann, St. James, Hanover and Kingston and St. Andrew.

The JPS says every effort is being made to have power restored to all customers as soon as possible.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.