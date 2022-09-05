TPDCo gifts appliances to Best Care Special Education School

Executive Director the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo) Wade Mars presented four wall fans and a patty warmer to the Best Care Special Education School in Kingston, Jamaica.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, TPDCo is happy to be able to touch the lives of these youngsters in a positive way. At the heart of tourism is our people and when our institutions and communities benefit in such a tangible way from the industry, they are more inclined to see themselves as valuable stakeholders,” Mars said.

In accepting the gift on behalf of the institution, Principal of the school Lorna Mae Welsh said, “we are elated to receive the items and wish to thank TPDCo wholeheartedly for this timely and essential contribution which will improve the comfort of our students and assist in our sustainability. Now we can buy patties in larger quantities, as we finally have a warmer in which to keep them.”

The institution, which is run by the Best Care Foundation, a registered charity, has provided services for disabled children for over 40 years. The school which is registered by the Ministry of Education & Youth provides academic and vocational tuition for children and young adults aged six to 21 with intellectual disabilities.