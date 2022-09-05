Tufton urges action to prevent substance abuse crisis

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, is encouraging parents and guardians to converse with their children and monitor their activities, to prevent what he describes as a possible substance-abuse crisis. He was addressing a joint press conference with the Ministry of Education and Youth at the Health Ministry in Kingston, last Thursday.

Tufton spoke against the background of the findings of the Rapid Situation Assessment on Substance Use and Urgent Issues in Secondary Schools, which were presented during the press conference by Research Analyst at the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), Uki Atkinson.

Among the findings is information pointing to the emergence of a harmful party drug called ‘Molly’, which has become increasingly popular among adolescents in Jamaica, and the ease of access and exposure to the drug; widespread use of vaping of tobacco products, cannabis, and the consumption of edibles containing the narcotic, as well as the troubling practice of adults operating as enablers and facilitating ease of access to e-cigarettes by adolescents.

ASSOCIATED ISSUES

Tufton said the assessment unearthed several associated issues, including anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation, noting that “in conjunction with substance use, the combination of issues affecting our students are urgent and alarming”. The minister contended that the study’s findings point to normalising drug use, especially among young people in particular areas.

“This is symptomatic of a public-health threat, warranting urgent response. Despite the proven dangers, the challenge of rising drug use tells us that other issues are intersecting and ballooning,” he said, citing psychosocial challenges, issues around mental health, grief, and trauma as examples.

Tufton maintained that the health risks are real and that persons most vulnerable include young people, “many of whom are impressionable and are following a trend, hoping to achieve relief in some way, shape or form, [but] many times not understanding the side-effects”. The minister reasoned that the study’s findings should serve to highlight substance use among secondary students as a matter for national attention, and the need for public discourse to address the issue.

“Our coordinated response is also an attempt at intervening before things get worse,” he added.

Consequently, Tufton called for the support of partners and stakeholders across other ministries and organisations in executing the necessary interventions.

JIS