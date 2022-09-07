Jovan Miller, founder of online learning platform PolyCloud Interactive, which copped second place in the recent FLOW Business Regional InKnowVation Pitch Challenge, has welcomed the financial and technological boost from FLOW Business.

For his efforts, he received a year of free high-speed Internet service, a smart solution business suite, television advertisement to promote his business, and US$3,000.

The entrepreneur says he is elated with his prize package and his interaction with the FLOW Business team.

“Each time someone mentions that we won second place I’m a little shocked - with the amount of support and quality of prizes given to us by FLOW, I feel as though we won first place! We are very proud to have copped the second prize and to have represented Jamaica well in the competition,” Miller said.

He is on track to quintuple his subscriber base from 200 to 1,000 users by December 2022.

Jamaica is no stranger to reaping success in the prestigious regional event. In November 2021, Outland Hurders Creamery & Farmstead, Jamaica’s first aged artisan cheese company, walked away with the top prize in the competition.

During the most recent staging of the pitch challenge, Miller was one of 300 entrants from across the Caribbean vying for a share of US$15,000 in cash and prizes. Nima Anvar, principal of Guest Chat from Grenada, walked away with the top prize, while Nikolai Gilleazeau, founder of SphareMarketplace and who hails from Trinidad and Tobago, rounded out the top three.

The PolyCloud Interactive CEO already has a clearly defined plan for how he will use his prize package to take his business to the next level.

“With the cash prize, we will purchase new hardware to continue making quality educational content and hire more teachers from around the Caribbean. We also hope to use the FLOW Business solution to extend our offerings to a wider audience,”stated Miller.

Helping him along his journey is Senior Manager, for Partner Channels at FLOW Business, Dwayne Walters. Miller will receive assistance with setting up his smart solution, as well as tips on how he can use technology to bolster his business from Walters and his team. Walters says that FLOW Business is on a mission to use technology to drive development within the small business sector.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, as, collectively, they are Jamaica’s largest employer. By assisting an entrepreneur with achieving their goals, it is our hope that we will grow our economy and help these business owners to positively impact the lives of those around them,” he said.

He is encouraging business operators to enter FLOW Business’ next pitch challenge slated for October.

Launched in 2021, FLOW Business Jamaica was established to deliver dedicated, customized, smart ICT solutions to small businesses. The company’s offerings include website creation, a digital helpdesk solution, and 24/7 technical and digital assistance.