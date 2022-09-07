Suspected hired killers held in St Ann

Four men suspected to be hired killers were held in St Ann, during a police operation along the Parry Town man road, Tuesday night.

Police personnel carrying out checks under Operation Leviticus in the parish also seized a Browning pistol after stopping the men, who were travelling together in a motor car.

The men were subsequently charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

They are 27-year-old construction worker Wayne Williams, also called 'Chini'; 19-year-old Renaldo Bailey, also called 'Kemar'; 28-year-old labourer Damion Heron, also called 'Shortman'; and 24-year-old taxi operator Joel Fairclough, also called 'Junior'.

Three of the men are from St James, while one is from Parry Town.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police believe they were in Parry Town to carry out a contract killing.

Acting Head of the St. Ann Police, Superintendent David White, said the search for other firearms continues.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.