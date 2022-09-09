$12 million Negril welcome sign to boost traveller experience – Bartlett

A new $12 million welcome sign in Negril, Westmoreland will boost the attractiveness of the resort town and enhance the experience of visitors.

Speaking at today's unveiling, Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett said this will augur well for the destination as Jamaica seeking to further grow the sector arising from the pandemic.

The sentiments were echoed by the executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo), Wade Mars.

In a media release today, the agency outlined that the welcome sign features a layby and walkway, a retaining wall, landscaping, and the fabrication of letters in red, green, and gold, reflecting the 'vibe' of Negril.

It also comes with solar lighting, which helps with its visibility at night and its sustainability.

Mars termed it the “JAM-ICONIC photo experience” and like him, Bartlett anticipates that in addition to adding to the aesthetic of the resort town, the sign will also act as a catalyst to attract greater foot traffic to the area.

The tourism executives said research has shown that accessible photo experiences within destinations provide visitors with an additional incentive to travel longer and further to capture these scenic shots as part of their vacation experience.

TPDCo says it is therefore intended that the existence of these sites will also provide the home destination with user-generated content for marketing, which has a multiplier effect in attracting audiences.

It says it has mapped out a programme to boost tourism within rural communities and add aesthetic appeal to destination areas using the JAM-ICONIC photo experiences.

