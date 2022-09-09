Update | Patty company workers charged with praedial larceny

The police in St Ann have charged four workers at a popular patty company over the theft of six cows in the parish today.

Charged with praedial larceny are 36-year-old driver Anthony Turner of Lime Hall district in Rock River, Clarendon, 53-year-old butcher Alvara Black of Bell Pond in Osbourne Store, Clarendon, Romaine McLean, 23, a truck driver, of Harmons, Manchester, and 73-year-old farm contractor Donald Gooden of Comfort in Toll Gate, Clarendon.

The stolen cows and a truck being used to transport the livestock were intercepted during a police operation in Alexandria, St Ann this morning.

The vehicle belongs to patty company Juicy Patties, which is based in Clarendon.

The police say the men were taken into custody after they failed to properly account for the livestock.

They say the operation was set up following reports from farmers about their cows being stolen.

Affected farmers were able to identify their animals.

The men were arrested and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

