ICWI/JR2R Pink Run set to raise $5m towards fight against breast cancer

This year’s ICWI/Jamaica Reach to Recovery Pink Run (JR2R) is set to raise millions towards the fight against breast cancer.

The annual charity 5K run/walk race event, which takes place each year in October, has returned following an unexpected two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at last Wednesday’s launch event held at Toyota Jamaica in Kingston, Samantha Samuda, vice-president, marketing, distribution and human resources, at the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI), title sponsor for the event, announced that this year’s Pink Run is projected to raise $5 million for JR2R - the sole beneficiary of the run. The JR2R is the arm of the Jamaica Cancer Society that provides emotional, psychological and financial support to breast cancer survivors. The non-profit organisation, which is staffed by volunteers who are themselves breast cancer survivors, relies heavily on the monies raised from the annual charity event to provide adequate support to its members.

Samuda said ICWI’s support is indicative of the work of the company to support families by doing what they can to save the lives of breast cancer patients, which are largely women. “In 2019, the race raised $7 million, a significant contribution which went a far way, but there is now a tremendous gap in the organisation’s coffers because of the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 stagings. With the pandemic still causing some restrictions, we believe we’ve set a realistic goal to raise $5 million for the JR2R this year. We are attempting to again strengthen the work of the JR2R so that breast cancer patients have the support services they need to win the fight,” she said.

October is globally recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The ICWI is encouraging other corporate entities to register their teams for the ‘fun run’ which will benefit Jamaicans at large. Carolind Graham, executive director of the JR2R, said she was grateful for the support from ICWI. She encouraged other corporate entities to support the cause. “We thank the sponsors that have joined us in this initiative so far and want to appeal to other corporate entities to also join us in this effort. We want to make up for the shortfall that we have been dealing with since the pandemic. Our team has been working hard with the small resources to help our breast cancer survivors. So, we want to not just meet the goal but surpass it with the support of the participants. Each registrant is allowing one woman a chance to access life-saving tests and treatments needed on her journey to recovery,” said Graham.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Participants will don their pink colours complemented by tutus and tall socks for the walk and run event which has a new home this year, at Hope Gardens. Registration is now open and persons may visit the Pink Run website at www.pinkrunjm.com to register as an individual or team. Donations are also accepted.

To donate or learn more about the Pink Run , call 876-936-7980-2 or 876-978-0375 or 876-517-0312 or email icwipinkrunsecretariat@gmail.com.

goodheart@gleanerjm.com