JDF gun salute marks proclamation of King Charles

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) conducted a 21 gun salute in recognition of today's proclamation of King Charles III as the new British monarch, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The brief ceremony, which took place at the army's Up Park Camp headquarters, was not open to the public.

The event was synchronised with the ceremony for the official proclamation that also took place today at King's House, the official residence of, King's local representative to Jamaica a JDF statement said.

The British monarch is Jamaica's head of state.

Servicemembers on military bases stood to attention for the duration of the gun salute which lasted for approximately four minutes.

The JDF said the salute featured 21 individual explosions, approximately 11 seconds apart, conducted by a three-man gun team.

These guns are of historical significance and are used on various military and state occasions which require the ceremony and pageantry, hence, they are known as the Ceremonial Saluting Guns.

They will be fired next on the day of the Queen's funeral on September 19.

The Government of Jamaica has declared 12 days of national mourning that started on September 8.

The army said no member or group within the JDF will participate in any public social event over this period.

