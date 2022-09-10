Herbert Morrison Tech security guard stabbed in fight with woman over dress code

A security guard at Herbert Morrison Technical High School in St James was reportedly stabbed in his left shoulder on Friday during a fight with a woman over an alleged dress code violation.

Principal Paul Adams said the woman sought to enter the school's compound to watch a football match when she was barred.

He said the woman was not "appropriately attired".

"The school rule is that you can't wear b-rider come pon the plant when students are there," Adams said, noting that for the woman, "too short is a kind way" of describing her attire.

The incident happened around 3 p.m.

Two women, including the one with the alleged violation, "breached the security and then attacked him" with a pair of scissors, the principal alleged.

Adams said the police were called in but by the time they arrived, the women had left the school.

He said the guard was treated by a local medical doctor and sent home.

Parts of the incident were captured on video now circulating on social media. It appears students were among the witnesses.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force said it was not aware of the incident which may be because it did not involve a fatality. Telephone calls to the head of the St James police went unanswered.

During a parliamentary address this week, Education Minister Fayval Williams urged parents and students to obey school rules.

