Stock Round Up | Radio Jamaica biggest winner, Main Event biggest loser

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index opened the week marginally down. The moderate trading ended with an advance/decline ratio of 40/48.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 300.81 points or 0.08 per cent, to close at 371,881.70

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 67.18 points or 0.02 per cent, to close at 357,751.72; while the Junior Market Index declined by 26.25 points or 0.63 per cent, to close at 4,156.80. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.13 points or 0.06 per cent, to close at 207.52.

Overall market activity

118 stocks traded

40 advanced

48 declined

30 traded firm

Winners

Radio Jamaica, up 12.02 per cent to close at $2.33

Purity, up 10.55 per cent to close at $2.20

Portland JSX, up 9.99 per cent to close at $9.91

Key Insurance, up 7.78 per cent to close at $3.88

Carreras, up 6.29 per cent to close at $9.12

Losers

Main Event, down 14.95 per cent to close at $5.52.

KLE Group, down 13.04per cent closing at $1.80

Ciboney, down 12.90 per cent to close at $0.54

Iron Rock, down 10.87 per cent closing at $2.46

Cargo Handlers, down 8.50 per cent to close at $12.70

Market volume

30.63 million units valued at over $149.24 million.

Volume leaders were: One On One Educational, followed by iCreate and Jamaican Teas.

