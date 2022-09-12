Godfrey Stewart High School principal denies locking out students

Emily Lawrence-Ricketts, the principal of the currently embattled Godfrey Stewart High School in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, is denying reports that students were barred from entering the institution today due to alleged issues with dress code violations.

From as early as 7:00 a.m., the students and their parents stood militantly outside the school compound in loud protest over the decision to lock the front gate and keep the students out, reportedly because of concerns that girls' uniform skirts were not long enough and boys' pants were not properly fitted.

But in a brief interview with The Gleaner, Lawrence-Ricketts said she was unaware of what transpired and that she only learned of the situation after being informed of an online publication about the matter.

“Somebody called me to say The Gleaner already put some news out there. I was hoping that what they would have done, that they would have investigated first before making those claims, because now it puts us in a bad light when that was really not so. I cannot give you any more information than what you have at this time,” said Lawrence-Ricketts.

The parents had contended that the uniforms their children wear are provided by the school as opposed to being sourced from elsewhere, and that several teachers wear outfits that are not held to the same standards as the students' clothing. They also accused Lawrence-Ricketts of being disrespectful in her handling of the issue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Last month, Education Minister Fayval Williams said that school administrators barring students from entering school due to policy breaches was in contravention of Article 28 of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child, as well as the 2004 Child Care and Protection Act.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.