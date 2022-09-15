PJ congratulates niece, Sheryl Lee Ralph, on Emmy win

Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has congratulated his niece, Jamaican-American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, on winning her first Emmy award.

Ralph on Monday won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series as the character Barbara Howard in 'Abbott Elementary'.

“You already know how proud this uncle was to know that his sister Ivy, your beloved mother, was rejoicing in the heavenly kingdom with her usual broad smile," Patterson said in a media release Thursday.

Patterson also reportedly wrote to the actress following the award on Monday night.

He said her achievement was even more significant to him given their shared heritage, familial connection, close personal relationship and the great mutual admiration, regard and respect they have shared over many years.

“This well-deserved award is testament to your lifetime of excellence; your amazing, abundant reservoir of talent; and the substantial and awe-inspiring body of work which you have established, including, but not limited to, your work onstage and onscreen,” Patterson lauded the actress.

He noted that the actress' acceptance performance and speech provided another stirring and unique demonstration of the class and inspirational fervour that have been hallmarks of her illustrious career.

During her acceptance speech, 66-year old Ralph relished in her victory by bellowing powerful lyrics about being an Endangered Species, imploring others to never give up on themselves, no matter how long it takes.

