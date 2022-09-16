Another double murder in violence-plagued St James

WESTERN BUREAU:

RESIDENTS OF York Bush in Mt Carey, St James, are now in fear as they collectively try to comprehend the brutal murder of two elderly members of the community, who were killed on Monday morning by a lone gunman, whose demand for money was not met.

The deceased men have been identified as 64-year-old Henry Salmon, who distributes cooking gas in the community; and 56-year-old Gilbert Jackson, a cabinetmaker.

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

Following preliminary investigations, the police have identified a suspect, who is said to be a regular community troublemaker. The suspect’s mother was taken into custody by the police following a search of her home. It is unclear whether anything illegal was found.

“Wi know him, all a wi know him,” a resident told The Gleaner, in reference to the alleged shooter. “Is a little red boy who just start give trouble inna the community. Him claim seh him a don, and every time him si you him a demand money from you, and if you don’t have it fi give him, him want shoot you.”

Member of Parliament for South St James, Homer Davis, who visited the community in the aftermath of the shooting, said he was told that the men were killed because they refused the alleged shooter’s demand for money.

“You see persons driving, you indicate to them to stop, you demand money, and the gentleman commented that I don’t give lazy man my money, and that is what causes their demise,” said Davis as he shared the story he had heard about the incident.

“I am going to make this appeal to the people who know this fellow to give the support that is required because, based on my understanding, this is the third murder allegedly committed by this same fellow. As a matter of fact, a young man by the name of ‘Nick’ was murdered, probably about two and a half months ago. He was buried about three weeks ago,” added Davis.

According to reports from the Anchovy police, at about 9 a.m. Salmon, who owns a truck, was assisting his friend Jackson to deliver a set of cupboards to a customer.

On reaching a section of York Bush, they were stopped by the alleged shooter, who demanded money from them. Salmon allegedly scolded him and became angry. He reportedly brandished a handgun and opened fire, hitting both men multiple times. They died in the truck. The shooter reportedly took the cash that the men had and walked away.

“We are following some leads and very shortly we will hold that person accountable,” a police officer told The Gleaner. “We have searched this person’s home and his mother has been taken into custody.”

Following Monday’s killing, St James’s murder count for the year so far has climbed to a staggering 148, extending its dubious reputation as the most murderous police division in Jamaica.