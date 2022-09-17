UK Jamaicans share reflections, tributes on the Queen’s passing

London:

Socialites, entrepreneurs and activists living in the UK are among the many Jamaicans who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following her death last week.

The outpouring of emotion started last Thursday, following the announcement that Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died.

Queen Elizabeth ll reigned over the United Kingdom and was head of the Commonwealth for 70 years, after ascending the throne in 1952. She visited Jamaica on six separate occasions.The funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19.

Speaking to T he Weekly Gleaner from Castle Goring in West Sussex, Lady Colin Campbell, a socialite and author, said: “Queen Elizabeth was a great supporter and means of advancement for the Commonwealth countries.

“Whenever she spoke about the people of Jamaica in the UK, she referred to the wonderful contribution they made to Britain’s rich culture and colour.

“She will be missed by her family and friends. She had a great sense of fun, while maintaining her dignity.”

The 73-year-old Jamaican, from St Andrew, was first introduced to Queen Elizabeth ll in July 1973, along with the Queen Mother.

The former wife of the Duke of Argyll’s son, Lord Colin Campbell, has written numerous books on the royal family, including Meghan and Harry: T he Real Story, published in 2020, and T he Real Diana.

Dr Lola Ramocan, wife of Seth George Ramocan, Jamaica’s former high comissioner to the UK, also enjoyed numerous interactions with the Queen. Commenting on the monarch’s death, she said:”My husband started his UK appointment meeting with the Queen and ended it in the same way.

“The Queen loved Jamaica and always remembered the wonderful treatment the islanders accorded her during a royal visit, after learning that her precious sister Margaret died.

“The Jamaican Government subsequently named the hospital in St Thomas the Princess Margaret Hospital, to honour the Queen’s sister.

“We also spoke about the deterioration of values, the need for proper attitudes in society, and the urgency of correct parenting. She told me that she was a Girl Guide, and I pointed out that I was a Brownie and sold cookies to raise funds.”

Sir Geoff Palmer, who was knighted in 2014 for services to human rights, science and charity, met the Queen on various formal occasions. The Jamaican, from St Elizabeth, now living in Scotland, also received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Her Majesty in 2003.

IMPRESSED

He recalls how impressed he was by the former British sovereign’s grasp of his activities.

He said: “She asked me about my research, and was very well informed about the fruit drink industry I was involved with and my community work.

“She had a good memory, because when I met her at events in Buckingham Palace and Edinburgh, after receiving an OBE, she remembered me, which I found amazing. She had a great interest in the Commonwealth and had a keen role in its development.

“Two days before her death she met the prime minister and that optimises her commitment and sense of duty. How many of us at the age of 96 would be doing something similar, but the Queen believed in the benefits of what she was doing, which is why she was consistent.”

Dr Kevin Brown, north representative of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, facilitates effective engagement between Jamaica and the diaspora. He expressed his condolences to the royal family.

He described the Queen’s legacy as “mixed”. He added: “Within the diaspora, she is being mourned because of their admiration for her as an individual, but some cannot get past the history of the institution and its involvement with the Atlantic slave trade.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how Prince Charles goes about his reign as king. I expect he will be more circumspect than he has been in the past in his diplomacy.”

Dr Beverly Lindsay, OBE, founder of Diamond Travel and a former Vice Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, had much good to say about the British Queen.

The entrepreneur said: “In a changing world, she was committed to her people and the Commonwealth. Additionally, Queen Elizabeth constantly championed multiculturalism in the UK.

“She was dignified and composed and was the ultimate role model, who never let her guard down in public. There is a lot that can be learned from her discipline, something that some of us lack at times.”