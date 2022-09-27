Hanover police name 10 wanted men

The Hanover police have listed 10 men as wanted for various crimes in the division.

Being sought are:

1. Ricardo Palmar, otherwise called 'Richie', who is wanted for murder.

2. Eric Clarke, otherwise called 'Legacy', whose last known address is Cash Hill, Hanover. He is wanted for murder.

3. Vernon Shearer, alias called 'Vandam', whose last known address is Upper Rock Spring, Hanover. He is wanted for abduction, rape, illegal possession of firearm and assault at common-law.

4. Kayon Casselle, otherwise called 'Castle', whose last known address is Guava Walk in Unity Hall, St. James. He is wanted for Shooting with Intent.

5. Richardo Robinson, alias called 'Travis' or 'Charma', whose last known address is Smithfield district in Cascade, Hanover. He is wanted for wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

6. Nicholas Stephens whose last known addresses are Islington, St Mary and Mount Pellier in Sandy Bay, Hanover. He is wanted for rape.

7. Obrien Thomas, who frequents Hanover and Westmoreland. He is wanted for rape.

8. Leon Reckard, otherwise called 'Brown Dawg', of Cove district, Hanover. He is wanted for rape.

9. Michael Thomas, otherwise called 'Thicka', of Prosper Road, Lucea, Hanover. He is wanted for wounding with intent.

10. Devon Reckord, otherwise called 'Tupac', of Police Hill in Cousins Cove, Hanover. He is wanted for Wounding with Intent.

The men are being asked to turn themselves in to the Lucea Police by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28.

In addition, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating these men is asked to contact the Lucea Police at 876-956-2304 or Crime Stop at 311.

