Billionaire businessman Michael Lee-Chin 2022 PSOJ Hall Of Fame inductee

Billionaire businessman Michael Lee-Chin is the 2022 inductee for the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Hall of Fame.

Widely regarded as a visionary entrepreneur, Lee-Chin began his business career as an investment adviser and became one of the most successful investors in Jamaica and Canada.

Lee-Chin is Chairman of Portland Holdings, a privately held investment company that manages public equity and private equity, and has an ownership interest in a collection of diversified businesses operating in sectors that include financial services, insurance, media, tourism, agriculture, energy, consumer goods and services, and targeted radionuclide therapy.

He remains close to his roots in Jamaica having served in multiple capacities at the helm of local corporations.

In 2016, Lee-Chin was appointed Chairman of the Economic Growth Council (EGC), established by the Government of Jamaica to propose initiatives and sub-initiatives with the goal of yielding economic growth.

The consummate philanthropist, Lee-Chin formally established Portland Holdings' mantra – “prosperitas cum caritate” – which in latin speaks to his goal that his businesses must “not only do well, but also do good.”

Lee-Chin encourages his companies and others to do well by doing good through initiatives like the N.C.B. Foundation that celebrated the milestone of donating over J$1-billion dollars in ten years to nation-building efforts in the areas of: Education, Sports & Community Development and Youth Leadership & Entrepreneurship directly impacting over 160,000 Jamaicans.

In 2008, Lee-Chin received one of Jamaica's highest honours the Order of Jamaica for his significant contributions to business and philanthropy.

The PSOJ Hall of Fame, which was established in 1992, honours esteemed business leaders who have made significant contributions to the development of the private sector and Jamaica.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the PSOJ Hall of Fame banquet takes place at the Jamaica Pegasus on October 20, 2022, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Lee-Chin joins the esteemed list of 27 distinguished inductees honoured by the PSOJ.

The list includes 2019 recipient, Founder and CEO of Island Grill, Thalia Lyn, O.D., J.P., 2018 recipient ICD Group Chairman, Joseph M. Matalon and 2017 recipient, the former Sagicor Group Chairman and Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Richard O. Byles.

