Jamaicans among speakers for major artificial intelligence conference

Two respected Jamaican leaders in digital media and regulation will be among more than 40 international experts to address the virtual third Annual Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility Conference on Wednesday to commemorate the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

The conference will raise a range of issues, including artificial intelligence (AI) localism, the use of AI to overcome disabilities, ethical digital transformation, the intersection of AI, art and creativity, and AI, law, and ethics.

Participants from India, Singapore, Kuwait, South Korea, France, Finland, Colombia, Switzerland, Indonesia, Australia, Brazil, Chile and South Africa will hear presentations from Cordel Green, executive director of the Broadcasting Commission, who is also a vice-chairman of the UNESCO Information For All Programme (IFAP) and chairman of the UNESCO IFAP Working Group on Information Accessibility.

Jamaican Dr Ricardo Anderson, academic and consultant in research and development of intelligent systems, with more than 19 years’ experience integrating data knowledge into software systems, will also make a presentation.

But perhaps the most anticipated speakers will be two children: 11-year-old Carter Bonas from Florida, who founded Spectrum Golf Apparel, under the brand Spectrum Golf, together with Spectrum Vitamin Water, at age 10.

Bonas, who is autistic, started a non-profit organisation to offer free golf lessons to youth.

The other child speaker will be Singapore high-school student Winston Ng, who is co-founder and CEO of Finute, a metaverse technology company that develops immersive virtual experiences. He works with multinational corporations, SMEs, and government agencies to bring their ideas to life.

Other speakers are Dr Rahul Kushwah, Professor Lidia Arthur Brito, Addie Cooke, Isabela Ferrari, Professor Andrew Maynard, Dr Anna Poalini, and Samridhi Arora.