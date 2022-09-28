UPDATE | Grief support for Wolmer's students distraught over schoolboy's killing

Grief counsellors have been supporting distraught students at Wolmer's Boys' School in Kingston following this morning's killing of their schoolmate, Raheem Shaw, in an alleged case of mistaken identity in Portmore, St Catherine.

The 15-year-old was shot dead by his father who reportedly mistook the teen for an intruder at their house on East Cave Drive in Hellshire, about 3: 13 a.m.

Shaw was a fifth-form student at Wolmer's.

His classmates have been distraught.

Counsellors are at the school providing support. Some parents were also there.

Meanwhile, the police are about to re-process the crime scene.

A team from the police Community Safety and Security Branch is also at the location, which falls in the St Catherine South Police Division.

The man's wife reportedly woke him up and said someone was breaking in, according to police reports. He allegedly, immediately, jumped up, saw a shadow and fired shots.

The distraught father later found that it was his son.

