Flooding forces classes at Unity Primary in Trelawny to go online

Face-to-face classes at Unity Primary School in Trelawny were abandoned for today due to widespread flooding in the community of Unity in Bunkers Hill.

The area has been experiencing increased rainfall since yesterday.

The school's principal Marilyn Salmon says with the flooding classes had to be moved online, noting that the school has a population of 182 students.

"The teachers are all online. The problem we face is getting to those who do not have Internet access. The chairman Dale Walker is trying to see how he can get some school work to those children who are not online," the principal informed.

According to Walker, he has been monitoring the height of the water, especially in the area where the school is located.

"I checked the height of the water at 7 a.m. and it was up to my knee. Hopefully, it will recede over the weekend so that school can resume on Monday," Walker expressed.

- Leon Jackson

