Curfew imposed in St Andrew South

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Seaview Gardens in the St Andrew South Division.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. today and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Lelond Avenue from White Sea Drive to Yellow Sea Drive

EAST: Along Yellow Sea Drive from Lelond Avenue to Imaginary Line 'A' (that runs parallel to the gully)

SOUTH: Along Imaginary Line 'A' from Yellow Sea Drive to White Sea Drive

WEST: Along White Sea Drive from Imaginary Line 'A' to Lelond Avenue

The police are reminding persons within the boundaries of the curfew that during the hours of the curfew, they are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

