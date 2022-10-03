Tiler murdered in MoBay

A man was shot and killed at a garage and car wash along River Bay Road in Montego Bay, St James this afternoon.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Robert Young, otherwise called 'Andre', a tiler of New Ramble in Bogue, St James.

Reports are that about 12:45 pm, Young drove a grey Toyota Corolla motor car to the Triple Seven Car Wash and Garage to see his mechanic.

While at the location, he was attacked and shot by a lone gunman who reportedly ran from the scene and escaped in a waiting motor car.

The police were summoned and found Young lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He died on the spot.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.