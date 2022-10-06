Corporate Hands | CashWiz gives scholarships to two university students

Nyoka Blake (left), general manager for the newly opened CashWiz Springs Plaza location, and Cargill Brown (right), regional manager for CashWiz Jamaica present University of Technology final-year marketing student Odean Senior, and University of the West Indies final-year accounting student Candice Graham with cheques valued at $100,000 each towards their tertiary studies. In keeping with its core value of being a caring neighbour, CashWiz presented the cheques to the students as they opened their sixth pawn store in Jamaica on September 16.