Corporate Hands | Mayberry Investments to STGC’s rescue

St George’s College (STGC) Manning Cup team received a $2-million cheque from sports supporter Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) to aid with the team’s development. The STGC Manning Cup team is just one of the school’s sports initiatives that the company has supported in an effort to advance the school’s athletics. From left: Christopher Berry stands alongside STGC football team technical director, Neville ‘Bertis’ Bell; Chairman of STGC board, Father Rohan Tulloch, and Vice Chairman of MIL Mark Berry.