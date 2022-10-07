The News in Pictures

Family amd friends of Scot Bamburry release balloons in his honour following his funeral at the Shingle Hut New Testament Church of God on Saturday, October 1. Scot, a Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) graduate who fell to his death while working at his dream job as a stevedore at Kingston Wharves, was laid to rest at the family plot in Woodhall, Clarendon.
Claudine Allen (left), general manger of JN Foundation, with Daniel Gregory and his mother Ruth-Ann Blake after he was presented with his JN Money grant at the JN Foundation Primary Exit Profile (PEP) scholarship awards ceremony held at the Terra Nova All Suite Hotel in Kingston on Sunday, October 2. The JN Foundation awarded 47 scholarships, including 37 five-year scholarships and 10 grants to students across the island who have excelled in this year’s Primary Exit Profile. Twenty of the awardees are children of employees.
Minister of Education Fayval Williams (left) speaks with Kayanna Lawrence, a grade 11 student and friend of 16-year-old Michion Campbell, who was stabbed to death, and Maulton Campbell, principal, during a visit at Kingston Technical High School on Hanover Street in Kingston on Monday, October 3.
Cleon Miller (stilt walker and balloon artist) fits a balloon crown for Allianna Evans at the Montego Bay High School (for Girls) Past Students’ Association’s annual “Wonderful Women of Worth” (WWOW) fundraising concert and community service recognition at the Iberostar Hotel on Saturday, October 1.
Youth from the St John's Road community utilise an old refrigerator as transport as floodwaters from the passage of Hurricane Ian render a section of the roadway impassable.