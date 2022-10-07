The News in Pictures

Claudine Allen (left), general manger of JN Foundation, with Daniel Gregory and his mother Ruth-Ann Blake after he was presented with his JN Money grant at the JN Foundation Primary Exit Profile (PEP) scholarship awards ceremony held at the Terra Nova All Suite Hotel in Kingston on Sunday, October 2. The JN Foundation awarded 47 scholarships, including 37 five-year scholarships and 10 grants to students across the island who have excelled in this year’s Primary Exit Profile. Twenty of the awardees are children of employees.