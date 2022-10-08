Update | INDECOM probing death of three men in shootout with security forces

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into the fatal shooting of three men and the injury of a soldier, at an illegal party in Hague Settlement, Trelawny, on Saturday morning.

Those killed have been identified as 21-year-old Tushane Clegghorn, 26-year-old Trevor Rhynie, otherwise called 'Beenie' or 'Tella' and 23-year-old Oshane Surgeon, otherwise called 'Pimento'.

The police say about 2:15 a.m., a joint security team carried out an operation at premises where an illegal party was in session.

It is alleged that the lawmen were fired upon by a group of armed men at the venue, and the joint security team took evasive action and returned the fire.

When the shooting subsided, Clegghorn, Rhynie and Surgeon were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They were transported to the Falmouth Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police say three semi-automatic pistols along with 17 rounds of ammunition were taken from the men.

A member of the Jamaica Defence Force was also shot in his arm during the exchange of gunfire.

He was also rushed to hospital where he was treated and admitted in stable condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.