Almost $10 million in fake cash seized in St Andrew

Investigators in the St Andrew South Police Division are probing the seizure of millions of dollars in counterfeit money on Saturday night.

A male government employee has been taken into custody in relation to the discovery.

A motor vehicle in which the fake cash was discovered has also been seized by the police.

The Gleaner understands that the seizure was made in the Duhaney Park area of St Andrew.

Sources close to the investigation told The Gleaner that the fake cash, consisting of US and local currencies, is close to 10 million dollars, at preliminary estimate.

A senior officer within the division confirmed reports of the seizure and said more information will be made available soon.

- Andre Williams

