Cops kill fugitive at St Andrew guest house

Murder accused Rudolph ‘Boxer’ Shaw, who escaped from the Kingston Central police lock-up under mysterious circumstances last week, is now dead.

He was reportedly fatally shot during a confrontation with members of the police’s Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) at a guest house on Sandringham Avenue in St Andrew yesterday afternoon.

“I can confirm the incident. Two persons were fatally shot, including him (Shaw), by members of C-TOC,” Fitz Bailey, C-TOC’s head and deputy police commissioner, told The Sunday Gleaner.

Two pistols were reportedly seized.

A woman who was in the men’s company was also arrested.

Bailey said the police acted swiftly after receiving intelligence on the fugitive’s whereabouts.

Shaw, who was deported to Jamaica in July after he was captured in the Cayman Islands, was discovered missing from his cell at the downtown Kingston-based lock-up early Thursday morning.

He had appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court a day earlier in relation to a murder charge.

He allegedly escaped after an air vent was cut in the passage leading up to one of the maximum security cells of the lock-ups where he was being housed.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has ordered a probe into the escape.

Thirty-year-old Shaw was charged with the death of 59-year-old Wilfred O’Connor, a carpenter from St John’s Road in St Catherine, who was murdered on September 29, 2021.

