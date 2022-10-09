Westmoreland man convicted for trying to mail ganja

A Westmoreland man who tried to ship nearly two dozen packages with ganja to Canada through the post office has been convicted on drug-related charges.

Alton Anderson, 49, pleaded guilty to 22 counts of possession of ganja; 22 counts of dealing in ganja; and 22 counts of attempting to export ganja in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on October 3.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9 next year.

Anderson could face additional charges arising from ongoing investigations into eight other ganja seizures made by the police since January this year, sources told The Gleaner.

The police say over a two-year period Anderson, who is from Revival district, attempted to use Jamaica's postal service to ship 22 packages with ganja worth J$1 million to Canada.

He was arrested during a police operation last month.

The police used Anderson's conviction to warn members of the public against using the post office or other courier services to export drugs.

- Livern Barrett

