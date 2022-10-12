Motorcyclist succumbs in hospital following crash in Hanover

A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash along the Round Hill main road in Hanover this afternoon has succumbed in hospital.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Walter Coke, who was of a Johnson Town address in Lucea in the parish.

It is reported that about 1:30 p.m., Coke was riding his motorcycle from the direction of Montego Bay towards Hopewell.

On reaching a section of the Round Hill main road known as Point Hill, Coke reportedly failed to keep to his left and collided with a Nissan Latio motor car which was heading in the opposite direction.

Coke sustained several injuries and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was admitted.

He later died.

Traffic investigators attached to the Area One Accident Reconstruction Unit are probing the crash.

- Hopeton Bucknor

