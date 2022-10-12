PNP admits turncoat Meadows

WESTERN BUREAU: DENNIS MEADOWS, a former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) senator who failed in three attempts to win the Trelawny Northern constituency for that party, is now officially a member of the People’s National Party (PNP). Meadows had...

DENNIS MEADOWS, a former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) senator who failed in three attempts to win the Trelawny Northern constituency for that party, is now officially a member of the People’s National Party (PNP).

Meadows had indicated earlier this year that he had resigned from the JLP because of what he described as a toxic relationship and had applied to join the PNP ranks. His membership became official on October 3.

Meadows is cognisant that there are perceived flaws in his public life that may cause people to be wary of his new membership, not the least of which is his recent position with the Firearm Licensing Authority, from which he resigned as deputy chairman after concerns were raised about the process by which some licences were issued.

“The Integrity Commission has investigated if there was any form of impropriety on my part. I am yet to be informed of any such,” he said at the time of the resignation.

He is aware that there are detractors both within the JLP and PNP.

“I urge all my detractors not to resign themselves from the political process. I believe the most effective vehicle to effect fundamental socio-economic change is the political process. Die-hard allegiance to any political vehicle is unnatural,” he said.

Reverend Owen Watson, the chairman of the PNP’s machinery in Trelawny Northern, did not offer an opinion on Meadows’ membership.

“A part of the [party’s] constitution expects that there is continuous recruitment. He is just another recruit with as much right as any other member,” was all Watson was prepared to say.

JLP supporter Joseph Palmer sees Meadows as a good man.

“Whatever becomes of his new membership, it will not matter. He is a good man, but it is obvious that the people of Northern Trelawny do not want him as their representative. Three different men have defeated him – even Patrick Atkinson, who was brought in from outside the parish beat him,” Palmer noted.

The PNP is currently without a standard-bearer in Trelawny Northern.

Meadows said that if the opportunity presents itself, he would gladly accept the call.

“I am an ambitious man and not coy about it. My personal ambition is always tempered by pragmatism and reasonableness,” Meadows stated. “The focus now is to assist in further organising the PNP’s machinery in Northern Trelawny.”

He continued: “From my joining the PNP and even before my formal approval of membership, an atmosphere of love and mutual respect has met me, and I am emotionally happy.”

The man who started a 30-year PNP stronghold in the constituency, Desmond Leakey, steered wide of the issue when contacted by The Gleaner.

“I have nothing to say. Let the young people sort it out among themselves,” he said.

