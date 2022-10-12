Businessman fined $50,000 for possession of exotic birds

WESTERN BUREAU:

CHAD HEADLEY, the St James businessman who pleaded guilty on September 30 to unlawful possession of several exotic birds seized during an alleged drug raid at his home in June, was fined $50,000 for the birds in the St James Parish Court on Tuesday.

Headley had pleaded guilty to two breaches each of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act after 90 exotic birds and other wildlife were reportedly found.

During sentencing on Tuesday, Headley’s attorney, Martyn Thomas, asked presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley to focus on sentencing his client in relation to the breaches of the Wildlife Protection Act and to defer sentencing concerning the breaches of the Endangered Species Act.

Thomas told the court that a neighbour had given the birds to Headley as a token for kindnesses shown to that person.

“He (Headley) is a lover of animals, and it is unfortunate that the police came to his premises and found all these animals in his possession. He pleaded guilty at the earliest possible time and has not wasted the court’s time,” Thomas said. “ ... He apologises that he did not apply for the proper permit for them.”

In handing down the sentence, Judge Ashley said that ignorance of the law would not be an excuse for it being breached, even as she acknowledged that there were no reports that Headley had mistreated the animals.

“Ignorance is not a defence, but your attorney has said you are not in the business of trading animals. The sentence of the court is that you are to pay a fine of $50,000 or 30 days’ imprisonment,” said Judge Ashley.

In relation to the breaches of the Endangered Species Act, the sentencing hearing for those matters will be held on December 12. Headley was bound over by the court to be present for that hearing.

The Wildlife Protection Act stipulates that any person found in breach of the terms and conditions of the act may be fined up to $40,000 or sentenced to 12 months in prison.

The Endangered Species Act also provides for an authorised officer to seize any specimen of species or equipment found at any premises which is believed to be in contravention of the law.

Court records reveal that the animals were seized on June 15 this year, at the same time when 25 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $85 million, was reportedly found at Headley’s home by a police team.

Headley and his wife, Sheena, were subsequently charged with possession of, dealing in, and taking steps to export cocaine. They are to face the court on those charges on November 29.

Sheena Headley had also been charged with breaching the Wildlife Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. However, these charges were dismissed.

