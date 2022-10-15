Body with gunshot wounds found at Hope Gardens
Published:Saturday | October 15, 2022 | 11:37 AM
The body of a man was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds at the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens in St Andrew this morning.
The Papine police confirmed the development.
A spokesperson said no further details were available at this time.
Investigators are on the scene.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.