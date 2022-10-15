Body with gunshot wounds found at Hope Gardens

The body of a man was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds at the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens in St Andrew this morning.

The Papine police confirmed the development.

A spokesperson said no further details were available at this time.

Investigators are on the scene.

