Ethiopian prince gets keys to city of Montego Bay

President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie received the key to the City of Montego Bay in St. James on Saturday.

It was presented to him by Councillor Leeroy Williams, Mayor of Montego Bay, during a ceremony at the St James Municipal Corporation.

The prince arrived here on Thursday as Jamaica's special guest for National Heritage Week, being observed from October 9-17.

The key to the city is an honour bestowed upon esteemed citizens and or visitors. In this case, the key gives Selassie the freedom and pleasure to enter and leave the city of Montego Bay at will.

The gesture has taken place on the 56th anniversary of the state visit of his grandfather, the late Emperor of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie, who is revered by the Rastafarian movement, which had its genesis in Jamaica during the 1930s.

During the ceremony, Mayor Williams said Jamaica is proud to host the prince during the nation's heritage celebrations.

“Similar to his grandfather, Emperor Haile Selassie, Prince Ermias is a dear friend to the Jamaican people, and is admired and loved by Jamaicans, particularly the Rastafarian community,” he said.

“Our great admiration as a municipality declares that a symbolic key to the City of Montego Bay be presented to His Imperial Highness Prince Ermia Sahle Selassie for his outstanding contribution to the education and humanitarian development of the people,” added Williams. “With this symbolic gesture may you always feel welcome to our lovely city of Montego Bay."

For his part, Prince Ermias thanked the Government and the people of Jamaica for the honour.

“It was a surprise and a big moment which I will treasure all my life. Now that I have the key I hope to come more often," he said. .

The function was attended by Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister West, Homer Davis and Heroy Clarke, member of parliament for St James Central.

- Albert Ferguson

