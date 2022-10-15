Mother shot dead, 9-y-o son injured in Spanish Town home invasion

A 24-year-old woman was shot dead and her nine-year-old son injured during a home invasion in Homestead, St Catherine on Friday evening.

Dead is Alicia Allwood, a labourer of Mansfield Avenue in the parish.

Residents reportedly heard explosions around 7:45 p.m., and summoned the police.

Allwood was found in a pool of blood. Her son was also found with gunshot wounds.

The woman was later pronounced dead, while the child remains hospitalised.

The police say they are considering whether the crime was a reprisal.

At the time of her demise, Allwood was out on bail for breaches of the Firearms Act.

The murder brings to 119 the number of reported homicides in the St Catherine North Police Division since the start of the year.

- Rasbert Turner

