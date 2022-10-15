Two schoolboys among four nabbed in alleged Portmore robbery

Swift action by the police led to the arrest of four persons, including two schoolboys, on suspicion of robbery in Portmore, St Catherine on Friday night.

Reports are that about 9:20 p.m, a couple was walking along the Braeton Main Road, when the four alighted a motor car and allegedly robbed them of cash, cellular phones and other items.

The police were alerted and the St Catherine South Police Quick Response Team responded, and intercepted the getaway car.

Phones, cash and other items were reportedly recovered.

While conducting preliminary checks, it was revealed that two of the alleged robbers are high school students, both said to be 15 years old. They, along with the two adult men, remain in police custody.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Hopeton Nicholson has insisted that the police will continue their offensive against criminality within the division.

He appealed for members of the public to continue to support their operations.

- Rasbert Turner

