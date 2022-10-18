Body of man found along George Lee Boulevard in Portmore

The body of a man was discovered along George Lee Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine Wednesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, he was thrown from a vehicle unto the roadway.

The incident reportedly happened around 8 p.m.

It is unclear if the man was killed before being thrown from the vehicle.

The scene has been cordoned off by the police.

