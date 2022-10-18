Body of man found along George Lee Boulevard in Portmore
Published:Tuesday | October 18, 2022 | 8:35 PM
The body of a man was discovered along George Lee Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine Wednesday evening.
According to eyewitnesses, he was thrown from a vehicle unto the roadway.
The incident reportedly happened around 8 p.m.
It is unclear if the man was killed before being thrown from the vehicle.
The scene has been cordoned off by the police.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.