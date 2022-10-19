WESTERN BUREAU:

Twenty-one-year-old Jermey Atkinson, a cattle farmer of Grange Hill, Westmoreland, was honoured as a community hero for his brave and selfless act in saving the life of 23-month-old Tafari Antonio Brown from a septic pit on September 1.

Atkinson was among a group of 10 citizens of the parish who were honoured as local community heroes and heroines for bravery and their courageous services to the people of the parish in various fields.

“It is a great feeling to be honoured by your own,” Atkinson said after collecting his award for bravery from the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation on National Heroes Day in Norman Square, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

“I was on the spot and decided to try and save his life and my efforts turned out for the best,” the humble, calm, and soft-spoken local hero said of his life-saving mission last month.

Just over a month ago, Atkinson displayed an act of bravery in anxious moments when a 23-month-old baby was reported missing by his young mother and was later found face down in a septic pit. The bravery award recipient rescued the child from the pit and without formal training applied chest compression and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of young Tafari.

“His mother and father talked about it every day. They are my neighbours. They smile broadly when they remember the occasion,” Atkinson told The Gleaner on Monday while noting that he is pleased with himself for having helped to save the boy’s life.

Natasha Burrell, 30, the mother of young Tafari, told The Gleaner that she will forever be grateful to Atkinson for saving her son’s life.

“I am feeling very good because if it wasn’t for him I would not have my son right now,” Burrell said. “I want to thank him with ‘nuff’ love and respect.”

For his part, Bertel Moore, mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, heaped praise on Atkinson and the other awardees, arguing that they have individually and collectively served the parish well and are truly deserving of the honour bestowed on them.

“I know you have played your part in the parish and this is why you are our heroes and heroines, and I must ask you to continue on the path that you have been playing in the parish. We need people with integrity to move this parish forward,” said Moore.

He also saluted the Westmoreland Heritage Week Committee for selecting this year’s recipients based on selfless devotion in their respective fields.

The awardees, consisting of six males and four females, were recognised for acts of bravery and their contribution in the field of education, sports, community development, health, business, and national security.

Apart from the award of bravery given to Atkinson, the other honourees were Sandra Evans and Lelith Garwood, who were awarded, respectively, for their contribution to education.

Dr Marcia Graham, the medical officer of health for Westmoreland, and Hyacinth Legister-Gordon were awarded for their contribution to health, while Jermaine Blackwood, a middle-order batsman with the West Indies cricket team, was honoured for his distinguished contribution to sports.

Milton Mile, a former People’s National Party councillor in the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, and Garold Hamilton were recognised for services to community development. Calvin Carl Larmond was lauded for his contribution to business and commerce, and Fitzroy Quest, a retired police officer, was awarded for his 37 years of service to the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com