Corporate Hands | Sagicor goes pink for breast cancer awareness

Team members across Sagicor Group Jamaica, dressed in various hues of pink, gather at Sagicor Bank on Dominica Drive in New Kingston last Friday to help raise breast cancer awareness. The pink floral décor, which has been installed at select Sagicor Life, Bank and Investments locations across the island for the entire month of October, form part of Sagicor Group Jamaica’s Together We Can Survive breast cancer awareness campaign. This campaign aims to share the journeys of breast cancer survivors, support warriors, honour the fallen, and encourage women to get screened early for breast cancer. Team members across the group will continue to wear pink on Fridays in October to show their support for the cause.