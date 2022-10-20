Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean supports National Reading Competition

CIBC FirstCaribbean has continued its consistent funding support for the Jamaica Library Service’s annual National Reading Competition. Here, Alphia McKenson (right), 21 and Over National Runner-up from St Thomas Parish Library Network in the 2021 National Reading Competition, receives a cash award from Judith Najair, associate director, payments operations, CIBC FirstCaribbean at the Jamaica Library Service 2021-2022 National Reading Competition Awards Ceremony recently held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.