Thu | Oct 20, 2022

Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean supports National Reading Competition

Published:Thursday | October 20, 2022 | 12:05 AM
CIBC FirstCaribbean has continued its consistent funding support for the Jamaica Library Service’s annual National Reading Competition. Here, Alphia McKenson (right), 21 and Over National Runner-up from St Thomas Parish Library Network in the 2021 National Reading Competition, receives a cash award from Judith Najair, associate director, payments operations, CIBC FirstCaribbean at the Jamaica Library Service 2021-2022 National Reading Competition Awards Ceremony recently held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.