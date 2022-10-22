UPDATE | Social media influencer Aneka 'Slickianna' Townsend confirmed dead

The St James police have confirmed that a body fished from the sea in Reading, St James, on Friday is that of social media influencer Aneka 'Slickianna' Townsend.

The 35-year-old, who was from Waterloo Road in St Andrew, was positively identified by her mother earlier on Saturday. Townsend was also known as 'Kayan'.

Reports are that about 9:30 a. m, on Friday, persons went to the beach and discovered the partially decomposing body floating in the water.

They summoned the police.

The police sought assistance from their colleagues in the marine division to remove the body from the water.

A towel covered in what appeared to have been blood and a wig were among items removed from the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

