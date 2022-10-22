The writing was on the wall for Liz Truss, say UK Caribbean experts

LONDON

Caribbean politicians in Britain have responded to the British Prime Minister’s resignation with dismay, with calls on for a general election.

Liz Truss stepped down after 44 days as head of the British government. Her political demise follows fierce criticism of her economic policies, which resulted in the value of the pound plummeting, against the US dollar.

Truss, who will be the shortest serving prime minister in British history, faced rebellion within her own Conservative Party and a series of resignations. On Wednesday the former home secretary, Suella Braverman, resigned after it was disclosed that she was sending secure information on her personal email.

Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, a Jamaican entrepreneur, and former Conservative Party candidate, believes Truss’ sudden resignation is a personal disaster for the politician.

Speaking to The Weekly Gleaner Emmanuel-Jones, also known as the Black Farmer, said, “When Liz was four weeks in office I was asked if she would remain as prime minister and my reaction was ‘give her chance’, clearly the writing was on the wall.

The former political candidate believes there are numerous lessons to be learned from the Truss debacle. He said, “Many politicians are academics who understand matters theoretically, but may fail to grasp the practical significance of issues.

Politics is a people business and if this isn’t recognised there will be failure.

The last month’s political upheaval has been unique. I can’t think of another country undergoing a similar experience.”

Emmanuel-Jones believes the war in Ukraine has contributed to the difficult economic circumstances politicians are struggling with in the UK, which will take time to understand and resolve.

He said: “We have to accept the world has changed, which is creating massive political instability.

“Whoever becomes the next Prime Minister will need to be a war leader, who can move the country forward.

“The boldest thing for the Conservative Party to do is bring back Boris Johnson, who has the personality and character to lead the country. I don’t think that will happen, however.”

According to reports in the British media contenders for the post of Prime Minister include Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Boris Johnson, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman

The next Tory Leader and PM will need to get the backing of 100 MPs by Monday afternoon.

Simon Woolley, a political and equalities activist, believes however that Britain needs a period of stability. He said: “What is required is a caretaker of the UK until a general election takes place. There is a need for a leader of integrity, something that hasn’t taken place for years. The Conservative Party has led the most shocking Government in my lifetime.

“What worries me is that a new Prime Minister is going to be chosen within a week, and could be Boris Johnson.”

Sir Geoff Palmer, human rights activist and researcher, wasn’t surprised at the resignation of Liz Truss.

He said to The Weekly Gleaner: “After the sudden sacking of the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, her management started to fall apart.

“The overseeing of finances at this time is critical. Liz Truss’s resignation demonstrates the importance of this and its impact on the way we live.

“I am not an expert on economics and finance, but the resignation of the Prime Minister shows that giving the rich the opportunity to become richer, irrespective of their contributions to society, is no longer acceptable.”