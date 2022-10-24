More hotel job openings as winter tourist season approaches

Job opportunities for tourism workers are opening up in hotels in St Ann as the winter season approaches. The 850-room Bahia Principe Hotel in Runaway Bay will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 26 at Holiday Haven Resort.

The hotel advertises job openings seeking persons to fill positions in over a dozen departments, including house-keeping, bar, front office, entertainment, dining room, spa and other areas.

People seeking employment are required to bring their résumés and application letters.

It is the second time in six months that Bahia Principe is holding a job fair, following a three-day fair in April. Other hotels, include the 705-room Moon Palace Jamaica, which also held a job fair in April, have also held job fairs,

Tourism stakeholders have expressed optimism that the upcoming winter tourist season could pass 2019 figures.

The winter tourist season begins December 15 and runs until April 30, 2023.

