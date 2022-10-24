Manpower and Maintenance opens store in Drax Hall

Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited Group opened its first Clean Store in Drax Hall, St Ann, last Friday with its chairman and chief executive officer, Audrey Stewart-Hinchcliffe, calling it a part of the group’s growth.

Stewart-Hinchcliffe said the opening also represents “a shift in perspective on the significance of cleaning and sanitisation and their importance in the collective push for lifestyle adjustments that bring individual as well as communal benefits” .

The store, located at Knutsford Express Business Centre in Drax Hall business hub, started operating in July, offers cleaning and sanitation products. According to the company, it recorded steady growth in its first three months of operation.

The facility also provides gardening and related implements, in addition to personal protective gear.

“The concept of having a facility like the Clean Store in Jamaica that is 100 per cent dedicated to providing the products, tools and equipment for cleaning and sanitisation is indeed revolutionary,” Stewart-Hinchcliffe noted.

Custos Norma Walters, Member of Parliament Marsha Smith, Councillor Genevor Gordon-Bailey, and Chamber of Commerce President Dr Ransford Davidson were present at the opening of the store.

Davidson said he hoped the company’s expansion will bring further social and economic development to communities, and increased employment opportunities to individuals.

He called on the organisation to become fully integrated in St Ann communities, and to hold itself accountable to the highest standards of service delivery.

“Our challenge to you is to continue to strengthen your corporate social responsibility business model by consistently looking for ways that improve your environmental impact, your ethical responsibility, philanthropic endeavours, and financial responsibilities,” Davidson said.